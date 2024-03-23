Warwick school in the sights of Royal Family

Scots PGC College has captured the attention of the Royal Family after receiving an invitation from St James's House, London, to be featured in the commemorative publication.
The prestigious publication will be an official commemorative hardback album marking the 75th Anniversary of the Commonwealth.
St James' House partnerships manager Kian Husain Bor said the college had received attention for its high standard of teaching, dedication to the future, and enriching regional, rural and local communities.
"We were also drawn to your inspiring history and incredible community focus," the statement said.
"Your commitment to facilitating the development of sound educational judgment impacts and extends to the individual students it serves and larger society. This aligns with the Commonwealth's long-term plan to serve communities and improve global education.
"We feel you have a wealth of stories to share based on your rich foundation, heritage and continued inspired work within agriculture, aligning with King Charles's passion for farming, sustainability and conservation within his vision for the new Commonwealth."
The college is one of only a limited number of educational institutions in the Commonwealth to be featured in the publication.
A statement from Scots PGC College said the invitation was unexpected and indicated that the small college in Warwick was making a mark and being recognised internationally.
