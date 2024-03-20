Faces of the Bayer Cotton Grower of the Year field day

The 2023 Bayer Cotton Growers of the Year Johannes and Scarlett Roellgen, Tyunga Farms, Brookstead, opened their farm gates to more than 300 cotton industry guests for a field day on Wednesday.
The Roellgens have been growing cotton continuously on their farm for 29 years and this year produced 1100 hectares of both irrigated and dryland cotton.
Despite the challenges of drought and floods over the years they have consistently improved their yields.
They are passionate about reducing chemical use on their farm through the application of feedlot manure and insect pest management.
Visitors also heard from Darling Downs AgriRisk High Achiever award receipent Daniel Skerman, representing Skerman Farms at Dalby.
With an agronomy background, Mr Skerman has a deep commitment to recording and tracking data to monitor the overall cost of production and maximise the use of every drop of water.
The family uses soil coring and EM38 soil mapping to monitor moisture to ensure the best outcomes, and they actively map cotton quality to highlight variations paddock to paddock so they can respond appropriately.
Other speakers included Kim Bowman, Agripath, Chinchilla, Dr Majella Mumford, Carbon Friendly, Brisbane and Brooke Summers, Cotton Australia, Sydney.
