North Queensland property hit by three cyclones resulting in 50-year flood

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
March 21 2024 - 11:00am
Tristan Gould attempts to assess damage and check on cattle at Westmoreland Station. Picture supplied Tristan Gould.
A North Queensland property in the Gulf of Carpentaria is experiencing one in 50 year flood after being hit by three tropical cyclones this year.

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

