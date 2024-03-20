Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sorghum crop included in sale of top quality black soil farm

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 20 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Top quality farming property Felton Homestead is being presented with a 540 acre sorghum crop, which is included in the sale. Picture supplied
Top quality farming property Felton Homestead is being presented with a 540 acre sorghum crop, which is included in the sale. Picture supplied

Top quality 288 hectare (711 acre) Darling Downs property Felton Homestead is being presented with a 219ha (540 acre) sorghum crop, which is included in the sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.