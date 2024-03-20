Sorghum crop included in sale of top quality black soil farm

Top quality 288 hectare (711 acre) Darling Downs property Felton Homestead is being presented with a 219ha (540 acre) sorghum crop, which is included in the sale.
The December planted crop growing in the farm's contoured paddocks is testament to the Felton Valley's famous self-mulching, fertile black soils.
Felton Homestead is located 19km from Pittsworth, 43km from Toowoomba and 173km from Brisbane.
Water is supplied from a reliable bore that supplies a tank and seven concrete troughs.
There are also three seasonal dams and about a 6km frontage to the Hodgson Creek.
There is 1.2km of exclusion fencing on the western boundary and 1km on southern boundary.
The balance of the fencing consists of three barbed plus plain wires on wooden strainers and steel posts. There is about 500m of laneway leading to the cattle yards.
The timber and steel cattle yards are equipped with a Breckon crush and Tru Test scales, race, and a loading ramp.
There is also a small drafting compound with a trough.
Other improvements include a 18.5x9.5m machinery shed, a 14x11m workshop with a concrete floor, two storage sheds, a 40 tonne MPH silo, two fuel tanks, and four rainwater tanks.
The property also has a charming three bedroom cottage with verandahs on to two sides that provide sensational views to the east.
There is also a carport and two rain water tanks.
Felton Homestead will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on April 18, with prior offers considered.
