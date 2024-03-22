Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dorroughby features irrigation, excellent cattle facilities | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Dorroughby is a productive 79 hectare (194 acre) Queensland Darling Downs property with irrigation and excellent livestock facilities on the edge of Toowoomba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.