Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Inequities of regional air services must be addressed

By Queensland Farmers' Federation President Aaron Kiely
March 24 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inequities of regional air services must be addressed
Inequities of regional air services must be addressed

Commercial airline travel to regional, rural, and remote areas of Queensland is in a state of turbulence that will further exacerbate social and economic divides between the regions and metropolitan centres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.