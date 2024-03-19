Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rondel tops Black Stump Invitational Sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated March 19 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sale top bull, Rondel Drip Torch, with GDL's Corey Evans, buyer Chris Kirby, Emerald, and vendor Luke Carrington, Rondel Droughtmasters stud, Winton. Picture: Ben Harden
Sale top bull, Rondel Drip Torch, with GDL's Corey Evans, buyer Chris Kirby, Emerald, and vendor Luke Carrington, Rondel Droughtmasters stud, Winton. Picture: Ben Harden

A Droughtmaster bull, offered by first time sale vendors, the Carrington family, Rondel stud, Winton, claimed top honours at the Black Stump Invitational Bull Sale at Blackall on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.