Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Quilpie's Ben Hall leads the mayoral race

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
March 18 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fifth generation local Ben Hall is leading the mayoral race. Picture supplied.
Fifth generation local Ben Hall is leading the mayoral race. Picture supplied.

Fifth generation local Ben Hall looks set to take over as Quilpie Shire mayor following the retirement of long serving Stuart McKenzie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.