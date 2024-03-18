Quilpie's Ben Hall leads the mayoral race

Fifth generation local Ben Hall looks set to take over as Quilpie Shire mayor following the retirement of long serving Stuart McKenzie.
Mr Hall is leading the voting, sitting on 287 votes, representing 63 percent of the count, while fellow mayoral hopeful Dick Loveday is sitting at 167 votes.
Mr Hall, who is the current branch manager of livestock agency Nutrien, was previously a councillor some 16 years ago for one term.
"I didn't stand again after that as my wife and I were expecting our third child, and I put fatherhood first," he said.
"But I am very happy with the voting support I have received, and always wanted to bet back into local government."
Mr Hall said he will continue with his role at Nutrien and his office is opposite the council chambers.
"If elected, this will be the first time the Quilpie community has a mayor in the CBD," he quipped.
"I know I have big shoes to fill, taking over from Stuart McKenzie.
"I first worked with Stuart when he was deputy mayor, and he is certainly a mentor of mine."
"He is an exemplary leader and I will carry that mutual respect into the future."
