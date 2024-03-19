Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Market confidence lacking

March 19 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Market confidence lacking
Market confidence lacking

CATTLE

The 17,760 head of cattle listed on AuctionsPlus last week managing to clear just 36 per cent. Steers 280-330kg held steady in terms of price but the AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator fell 23 points.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.