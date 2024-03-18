Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Cyclone Megan battering NT coast

By Ben Domensino, Weatherzone
March 18 2024 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image: Track map for severe tropical cyclone Megan, issued at 10:21am ACST on Monday, March 18, 2024. A more recent track map may be available. Source: Bureau of Meteorology
Image: Track map for severe tropical cyclone Megan, issued at 10:21am ACST on Monday, March 18, 2024. A more recent track map may be available. Source: Bureau of Meteorology

Destructive winds have started to lash the Northern Territory coastline as Severe Tropical Cyclone Megan edges closer to making landfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.