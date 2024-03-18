Queensland Country Life
Whopeminn offers picturesque escarpment living with grazing option | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 18 2024 - 1:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

Whopeminn presents as 149 hectares (367 acres) of picturesque escarpment living set in a private location south east of Toowoomba, which has been developed as a highly productive grazing asset.

