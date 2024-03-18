Andrew Smith leading Mayoral race in Western Downs

Former deputy mayor of the Western Downs Regional Council Andrew Smith of Condamine is holding a commanding lead in the mayoral race in the Western Downs Region.
Mr Smith is polling 76 per cent of the vote and is sitting on 9872 votes against his rival, Glenn Strandquist, who is sitting on 3021 votes.
The former Condamine publican already has four terms on local government under his belt and two as deputy mayor.
Mr Smith said he was very humbled by the voting support he had received.
"It is overwhelming," he said.
Mr Smith said he expected all five sitting councillors to be returned to office and join him.
"They are all getting strong support and this is a glowing endorsement of community acceptance," he said.
He paid his respects to outgoing mayor Paul McVeigh.
"Paul led an amazing, inspirational team that was very much united.
Mr Smith was born and raised on a property between St George and Surat.
He now runs a multi-generational cattle operation from Redmarley in the Condamine district.
Mr Smith and his family owned and operated the Condamine Hotel for around 32 years. The hotel has now been leased to new operators.
