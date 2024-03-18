Queensland Country Life
Andrew Smith leading Mayoral race in Western Downs

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated March 18 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 2:19pm
Former deputy mayor of the Western Downs Regional Council Andrew Smith of Condamine is holding a commanding lead in the mayoral race in the Western Downs Region. Picture supplied.
Former deputy mayor of the Western Downs Regional Council Andrew Smith of Condamine is holding a commanding lead in the mayoral race in the Western Downs Region.

