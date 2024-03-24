How long can we wait for certainty on net zero agriculture?

For the record, I am not against action on GHG emissions. I am pragmatic enough to see that we may not be able to afford the time to argue among ourselves on industry action measures if, for example, supermarkets pull the rug out from agriculture by demanding net zero emissions by an arbitrary date before stocking our produce. So, for me the key question remaining unanswered is without the stick of farm subsidies, what will drive the rate of change on Australian dairy farms to reduce naturally occurring enteric methane emissions and accept replications of the arduous compliance regimes seen overseas?

