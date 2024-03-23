Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

Saving the Great Artesian Basin

By Georgie Somerset, Agforce General President
March 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saving the Great Artesian Basin
Saving the Great Artesian Basin

As of Friday, AgForce launched legal action in the Federal Court to stop Glencore's proposal to pump industrial waste into the Great Artesian Basin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.