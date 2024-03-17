Interest in Silverdale Brahman Female Sale continues to build

For three years interest has continued to build for the Silverdale Brahman Female Sale, which will again take place at the Silverdale Saleyards on Saturday, March 23 from 10am.
This year's sale will see 14 leaders in the Brahman seedstock production offer a combined total of 69 of their top-tier females.
To meet the growing demand for varied top-quality female genetics, Grant and Jo Bulmer, Mountana Stud, George and Margaret Miller, Milldale Stud, and Allen Oxlade, Bioka Stud, will make their respective debuts as vendors for the 2024 sale.
Elders sale agent Michael Smith said, across the combined draft, a very useful catalogue of females, encompassing a diverse mix of quality genetics, had been selected.
"Silverdale remains a great value for money Brahman female buying opportunity at a location which is easily accessible for prospective buyers across New South Wales and southern Queensland. Last year we saw buyers and interested parties travel from as far north as Townsville, and as far south as Northern NSW, while excellent support was provided by producers in the south of Qld," Mr Smith said.
He said last year's result had been pleasing for the vendors, particularly for a relatively new sale.
"The interest in the sale is growing each year."
In all, 71 of the 76 females offered at last year's sale went to new homes. Of the 32 unjoined females, 27 sold to $7000 to average $4648, while all 24 joined females sold to $10,500 to average $5354. One embryo package was passed in.
Included in the sale was the Firefly Brahman dispersal, which sold two bulls to average $4750, 20 cows and calves to average $6875, 17 joined females to average $5500 and four unjoined females to average $7004.
Prospective buyers making the trip to the Silverdale complex can inspect the sale lots from the afternoon of Friday, March 22, or earlier on-property via appointment with the respective vendors.
Those who wish to bid from home can access the AuctionsPlus online platform, where photos and videos of the selected lots are available. The catalogue can also be viewed on the ABBA website and if you're seeking a hard copy version please contact Elders' Michael Smith on 0428 541 711 or fellow sale agent Peter Hayes of Hayes & Co, on 0418 755 732.
