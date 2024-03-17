Queensland Country Life
Interest in Silverdale Brahman Female Sale continues to build

By Matt Sherrington
March 17 2024 - 7:00pm
Last year's $14,000 Silverdale Brahman Female Sale topper Firefly Aspen with heifer calf, Bernie, Bronwyn, Thomas and Axel Schneider, Firefly Brahmans, and Michael Smith, Elders. Picture: Brandon Long
For three years interest has continued to build for the Silverdale Brahman Female Sale, which will again take place at the Silverdale Saleyards on Saturday, March 23 from 10am.

