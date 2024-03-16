Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Santa Gertrudis stalwart warmly remembered

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
March 16 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Robert Adams of Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis stud, Taroom. Picture supplied.
The late Robert Adams of Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis stud, Taroom. Picture supplied.

The late Robert Adams of Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis stud, Taroom has been warmly remembered at his funeral which was held in Toowoomba on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.