Fab's Cowboy rides his name into the record books

Last Saturday's Mount Isa race meeting will forever hold a place in the hearts of trainer "Billy" Bevan Johnson, his wife Mel and daughter Dakota Graham.
Their much loved galloper Fab's Cowboy brought his race wins to a modern day record of 52 wins from 150 starts, while daughter Dakota clocked 150 winners as a jockey.
The previous record was set by Walk Cool who sat on 51 winners, putting Fab's Cowboy now racing in a league of his own.
Fab's Cowboy was bred by Fabian Curran near Julia Creek.
He was born in Julia Creek, broken in at Longreach by Paul, he then headed back to Julia Creek to be ridden before eventually going into work for the first time at Miles with the Johnson stable.
"He didn't have a real good start to life, it was a hot summer day at Julia Creek and it was 52 degrees," Mr Johnson said.
"He was in a round yard with not much shade and he wasn't meant to turn up when he did.
"His mother didn't want him, she ran him off his legs.
"He was dehydrated and overheated, they had to put a drip in him because they didn't think he was going to live.
Mr Johnson got Fab's Cowboy to train after his breeder passed away before he was old enough to race, and his daughter Liz kept the promise her dad had made to the trainer.
"Fabian told me back then, that one day we would have a special horse for me to train, as he had a big opinion of this foal he had bred," Mr Johnson said.
"Sure enough, Liz who gave a share to her cousin Paul for breaking him kept Fabian's wishes and he came to me in MIles, in November 2015.
"He had his first start on the sand at Roma races ridden by Gary Geran and we have travelled a long way since then "
Now 12 years old and with a prize pool of $424,430, Mr Johnson reckons the outback galloper has 'probably travelled his way three times around Queensland and to New Zealand and back', competing on country tracks.
"He has become a real mate of mine, almost like a pet.
"The secret to his longevity is that we never raced him early.
"He has always loved his carrots and grew up on good country, out in the west.
"But they did have a drought out there one year and I reckon it toughened him up and made his bones stronger."
Fab's Cowboy is a good horse on the turf but becomes a superstar when he races on dirt and sand.
"He just loves dirt and sand tracks and I put that down to his breeding," Mr Johnson said.
"He is by Greenwood Lake, a USA sire from the mare Real Live Women."
Due to racing regulations Fab's Cowboy will have his last race start on July 27, as he will be forced into retirement when the new Australian racing season starts on August 1.
"We are really quite devastated that this will be the last time he gets to race as he just loves it," Mr Johnson said.
"It too, is sad that our association with him will close as he is 'part of the family'.
"The owners are now talking about his future post racing, but for us we would like to see him live at the Living Legends in Victoria.
Living Legends is an equine-welfare initiative that was designed and created to provide a safe and happy home for retired Australian champion racehorses.
"If he is accepted there one day, Mel and I will happily take him down in the horse float to make sure he gets there safely - we owe him that."
