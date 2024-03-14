Queensland Country Life
Rocky to receive PET scanner and cardiac unit after cabinet health talk

By Ellouise Bailey
Updated March 14 2024 - 1:48pm, first published 1:37pm
Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rouke, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, and Premier Steven Miles at the Rockhampton community cabinet event on Wednesday, March 14. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
Premier Steven Miles and his cabinet are in central Queensland this week, speaking to locals and announcing funding commitments for the region.

