Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Teachers bright idea to connectivity troubles

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
March 14 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Brodrick, Zetifi business development manager, Wagga Wagga, NSW, with the ZetiRover and Smart Antenna. Picture: Helen Walker
Luke Brodrick, Zetifi business development manager, Wagga Wagga, NSW, with the ZetiRover and Smart Antenna. Picture: Helen Walker

It was while working as a networking teacher at Charles Sturt University and TAFE NSW, that Dan Winson read about a Queensland farmer who installed a 53m tower to address his connectivity issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.