Teachers bright idea to connectivity troubles

It was while working as a networking teacher at Charles Sturt University and TAFE NSW, that Dan Winson read about a Queensland farmer who installed a 53m tower to address his connectivity issues.
Mr Winson realised there must be an easier way, and started working on a more affordable and scalable way to improve farm connectivity.
He founded Zetifi in 2017 at the back of a local electronics store just five years ago.
The remote area connectivity solution ZetiRover and smart antenna was well received at the GRDC grain update forum at Goondiwindi.
Funded by Telstra and Graincrop in a partnership GRDC, both appliances replace the cost to producers to build their on-farm towers.
The ZetiRover is mounted to the roof of the farm vehicle or to farm machinery, while the smart antenna is attached to the front of the vehicle same as your UHF radio.
It is a roaming Wi-Fi hot spot and the multi- carrier converts patchy coverage into fast long-range Wi-Fi for voice, video or data on or off the farm.
It gives you access to multiple mobile and Wi-Fi networks, Mr Winson said.
According to Zetifi business development manager Luke Broderick the smart antenna works in marginal areas and can pick up the slightest signal which converts into a stronger data than a conventional phone.
It has the technology to automatically switch between high and low gain modes based on GPS location, attitude (tilt), or user selection, that automatically selects optimal settings based on whether you're in flat, built-up, or hilly terrain.
