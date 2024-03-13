Henry's takeaway message from GRDC update

Nineteen year old North Star farmer Henry Smith has plenty of takeaway messages after attending his first GRDC grains research update conference, held at Goondiwindi, last week.
Henry has been working on the family farm Alma Downs with his parents James and Christina, and older brothers Alex and Harrison, for the past two years, since finishing at school.
The Smith family grow wheat, barley and chick peas as winter crops while mung beans, sunflower and sorghum are their preferred summer cropping options, over their 2500 hectare farm.
Henry attended the conference on the final day and found the sessions very informative and useful.
"For me, the take home message back to our farming business is how essential nitrogen is to our farming system," Henry said.
"The key message for me was how it is important it is to apply nitrogen early in your fallow country to allow for penetration into the soil before planting."
"We are still learning about the importance of nitrogen and we now we need to implement early nitrogen application strategies."
Henry said overall the nitrogen session spelled out the importance of optimising fertiliser management to achieve highly acceptable yields and the best possible gross margins.
Henry also said the session on heat stress on wheat varieties and how extreme heat events are becoming more frequent posing significant threat to wheat production.
"We plant our wheat in April and harvest in late October," Henry said.
"The temperatures are in their high 30's when flowering occurs, so from now on I will suggest we focus of the newer wheat varieties that are robust and have superior heat tolerance without taking from yield.
"By implementing these heat tolerant varieties we won't be penalised with a reduced yield," he said.
He said his family has a business meeting weekly and both he and his brother Alex, who also attended some of the sessions the previous day, will discuss what they have learned and how best to incorporate into their farming practices.
Henry was one of 315 delegates who attended the two day grains update to hear the latest on research and extension to enhance the profitability and reliance of grain.
The two day event highlighted the importance of ongoing research for growers in developing resilient and flexible farming practices, allowing them to adapt to diverse weather and climate changes.
It brought together some of Australia's leading grains research scientists and expert consultants, to help growers guide their on-farm decisions.
