Record crop and produce entries at Pittsworth Show | Full results

More than 100 entries were entered in the crop and farm produce competitions at last weekend's Pittsworth Show from surrounding growers.
The record number included 53 entries in the farm produce section, while the winter crop competition had 41 wheat and barley entries and the summer section had 40 sorghum, 11 cotton and four chickpea entries.
Clemens Waetjen of Yarramalong Farming Enterprises won best irrigated wheat with a Hellfire crop, while D.C Saal Pty Ltd won best dryland with their raider crop.
Best dryland Barley crop went to Bill MacDonald, Billmac Farming Co, the Clapman family won best irrigated barley crop, while best chickpeas crop went to Brazil Farming, who used the Seamer variety.
For irrigated sorghum, David Bailey, Woodland Farming, won with Pacific Acclaim, while Flegler Farming won best dryland with their Resolute crop.
Damien and his dad Russell Clapham and their families of Balmoral Farming, Brookstead, took out the champion of champion cotton crop, with their 230ha Sicot 606 crop.
Their cotton crop was judged by independent judges on bolls per metre.
Damien attributed their crops success to the "great season" they're currently experiencing.
"We don't enter every year, but we just do it to support the community," he said.
Their cotton was planted on the last week of October, 2023.
With a good balanced season, Damien is predicting good yields for their irrigated cotton.
"The season has been what we'd call a pretty good year for the Darling Downs," he said.
John Cameron won best dryland with his Sicot 746 crop.
Champion Sheaf of the Show was also a new addition to the schedule which is judged from all first place winners of all variety of sheaves.
Trevor Kohler won with his Panorama Millet Sheaf.
Best sheaf forage sorghum was S and J Siebenhausen, while best red sorghum and overall points for grain sorghum went to the Mason Family Trust.
Most points for winter seeds went to PL and PL Hood, most points for summer seeds went to S and J Siebenhausen, and champion wheat was awarded to DR and CM Gruhl.
Pittsworth Show's crop competition steward Bill Krautz acknowledged the entries local growers entered and their continued support.
"The competition is a credit to all the growers who put entries in this year, despite the tough season conditions," Mr Krautz said.
"We call it a cop competition, but in actual fact, you could call it where the rain fell.
"This summer, the way all the storms split and even where the winners properties based, they might have got a good storm when their crops needed it."
The show's farm produce steward Carolyn Kohler said the quality of the entries this year were quite high, despite the "mixed bad" season.
"It has been a tough year with late rainfall for summer planting so made the summer crop judging a little more difficult," Ms Kohler said.
"Many farmers haven't started harvesting and so this did affect the seed numbers in the farm produce section.
"Chief Stewards Marilyn White and Trisha Krautz have done a great deal of work contacting local farmers for entries and their dedication and determination has resulted in record entries.
"Mark Weier chief steward for the farm produce section was happy with all the entries and it showcased some great seeds grown in our local district.
"Next year they are wanting to increase the number of growers to keep this competition alive as it is important to showcase the great cropping district in our region."
The show pavilion display added a TV with a powerpoint presentation of the farmers in their crops prior to judging this year.
Class 1001 - 3 kg Oats
Class 1002 - 3 kg Panorama Millet
Class 1005 - 3kg Sunflower (Bird seed)
Class 1008 - 3kg Maize
Class 1009 - 3kg Chickpeas
Class 1012 - 3kg Mung Beans (green)
Class 1013 - 3kg Soya Beans
Class 1014 - 3kg Wheat any hard variety
Class 1016 - 3kg Barley any malting variety
Class 1017 - 3kg Barley any Feed variety
Class 1018 - Wheat Sheaf
Class 1021 - Panorama Millet Sheaf
Class 1025 - Hybrid Sudan
Class 1026 - Hybrid Sorghum Sheaf (12 heads)
Class 1027 - Forage Sorghum Sheaf
Class 1030 - Portion Lucerne Hay
Class 1031 - Portion of Cereal Hay
Class 1033 - One bush Cotton (Irrigated)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.