QFF lobbies on water issues

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
March 17 2024 - 3:00pm
Last week QFF and Cotton Australia provided submissions to the federal government regarding its draft framework for delivering the 450GL of environmental water called for by the Restoring Our Rivers Act, which passed in December 2023.

