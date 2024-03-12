Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Parker's plan to breed high performing poll Wagyu

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
March 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker and his two-year-old son, Archie, with some their Wagyus. Picture: Judith Maizey
James Parker and his two-year-old son, Archie, with some their Wagyus. Picture: Judith Maizey

The switch from Brahmans and Droughtmasters to Wagyu for Helen and James Parker of Harrami in the North Burnett region was prompted by the need for increased fertility in their herd, but pretty much came about by chance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.