Online cattle sales subdued

March 12 2024 - 4:00pm
Online cattle sales subdued

CATTLE

Cattle listings rose slightly to 17,205 head on AuctionsPlus last week. Competition was subdued, however, with a clearance of 54 per cent, down 10pc points on the previous week.

