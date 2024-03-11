Queensland Country Life
The couple handcrafting luxury croc skin bags retailing in the thousands

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
Updated March 11 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 6:01pm
Mary and Brian Faux have been manufacturing crocodile leather handbags and other products for over 30 years from their home workshop just north of Rockhampton. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
Nestled in a bushy 40-hectare property just north of Rockhampton is workshop full of exotic leathers, industrial sewing machines and the occasional spiderweb.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region.

