Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Five years after 2019 flood, north west graziers have rebuilt herds

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
March 11 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Curley said he gets a bit jittery when storms set in. Picture by Jacqueline Curley.
Robert Curley said he gets a bit jittery when storms set in. Picture by Jacqueline Curley.

It has been five years since north west Queensland graziers witnessed one of the worst weather events on record, resulting in 504,479 head of livestock freezing to death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.