Premier announces community cabinet for Beef 2024

Premier Steven Miles has announced a community cabinet will take place at Beef Australia in Rockhampton this May.
With less than 60 days until the much-loved event gets underway, the Premier made the announcement in front of industry leaders, sponsors and stakeholders during a celebratory event at Parliament House on Thursday night.
The details of the time and place of the meeting are yet to be confirmed.
The Premier said "beef week" was his favourite Queensland event.
"I can tell you my whole cabinet is just as excited as I am, well maybe all bar the one vegetarian," he told the crowd.
"I can announce tonight that the whole cabinet will be there. We will be holding a community cabinet meeting at beef week and that will be our second community cabinet of the year in Rockhampton.
"I will be in Rockhampton (on March 13) to meet Queenslanders, to hear their stories and to have a preemptive steak."
Looking ahead to Beef, which kicks off on May 5, the Premier said he was looking forward to hearing the latest news from producers, processors, technology and industry providers and enjoying plenty of beef meals.
"I'm most looking forward to going to bed in a beef coma, waking up to beef sausages for breakfast, having a cheeseburger for lunch and then a tomahawk for dinner," he said.
"My greatest recollection of Beef 2021 was getting home and telling my wife, 'I need a lettuce'."
Camerata, Queensland's chamber orchestra, was also officially announced as the headline act for Beef Australia's cultural entertainment program.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said Camerata were renowned for their dynamic performances and innovative approach to classical music and would bring an exciting twist to Beef Australia's entertainment program.
"It was a pleasure to have Camerata perform at a Queensland government launch function at Parliament House in Brisbane, marking eight weeks to go before we open the gates at Beef2024," he said.
"Camerata will be performing on the Ergon Network Stage on Tuesday May 7 following our official welcome function and be making pop-up appearances around the Rockhampton region.
"Their appearance at Beef2024 will showcase the vibrancy of Queensland's arts scene on a global stage, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience the intersection of music and culture in Queensland, right in the heart of the beef capital."
