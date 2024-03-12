Queensland Country Life
Premier announces community cabinet for Beef 2024

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated March 12 2024 - 7:50pm, first published 7:48pm
Richard Brosnan, Jess Webb, Premier Steven Miles, Hon Mark Furner, Simon Irwin, Bryce Camm, Barry O'Rourke, and Grant Cassidy. Picture: Beef Australia
Premier Steven Miles has announced a community cabinet will take place at Beef Australia in Rockhampton this May.

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Raised on a cattle property at Biggenden, Lucy Kinbacher has spent 10 years working across metropolitan, regional and rural publications in both Queensland and NSW. Lucy has been the editor of the Queensland Country Life and North Queensland Register since 2021.

