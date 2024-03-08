Warwick inaugural weaner sale gets results

Livestock agents George and Fuhrmann yarded 1175 head at their inaugural weaner sale held at the Warwick saleyards on Thursday morning ahead of the annual Blue Ribbon Weaner sale in Stanthorpe.
Overall 1175 head were offered and sold for an average of 328cents/kilogram returning $1018/head.
Cattle were drawn from the Northern Rivers and southern Queensland.
Selling agent Darren Perkins said the sale was held due to the demand from vendors who wished to be included in the Stanthorpe sale.
"Due to the 3000 head limit at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds we offered our vendors the Warwick option," Mr Perkins said.
He said overall buyers were selective about selecting with quality cattle and and these types sold very very well.
"Overall it was a solid sale," he said.
Vendor Peter Hannigan, Davenda Farm, Kyogle offe,red 160 quality Angus steers and 130 Angus heifers, representing Hazeldean bloodlines.
Overall his steers sold to average 420c/kg to return $1210/head, while the heifers averaged $790/head.
The draft represents my entire weaner turn-off for the year and I was happy with the prices," he said.
George and Fuhrmann will hold further weaner sales at Casino, NSW on Friday March 15 at Casino, NSW and again at Stanthorpe on on Thursday, April 4.
