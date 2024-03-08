Paddock to port: Kate Andison's passion for the northern cattle industry

It's the dust being carried in the cool morning breeze while unloading cattle at one o'clock in the morning, that has Kate Andison's heart.
The cattle may have come from a station out west but their stop over at Reid River Exports will see their final destination on a boat bound for Vietnam.
According to Ms Andison, there is no better feeling than unloading 1000 head in the early hours of the morning, "there is just something about it that I love".
Ms Andison talks with such passion when discussing the cattle industry, and as a result we are highlighting her career success for International Women's Day.
A fourth generation cattle producer from Braceborough Station, west of Charters Towers, Ms Andison works as the admin and logistics operations manager at Reid River Exports.
"I was born into it," she said.
While at boarding school, Ms Andison would drive to Charters Towers saleyards to help with the draft ahead of the sale, before returning back to the dorms.
"I always felt drawn to the cattle industry. I had a few other jobs in town, but I would see a truck go past and I felt like I was missing out on something. I needed to do something that made me felt like I needed to be there," she said.
It was from there that Ms Andison worked for different saleyards and export yards, working her way up through the industry.
"I worked my way from paddock to port and I was grateful to get jobs through hard work and word of mouth," she said.
"I grew up mustering and working in the yards, so it was beneficial having that background knowledge moving into the industry.
"Your reputation builds as you go along. People know you do a good job and know that you're reliable so when something comes up, you don't have to apply for it as such."
Ms Andison has been with Reid River Exports since it was established in 2018.
"The office lady is what they call me, which means everything really. I could be down at the crush or unloading trucks, or filing paperwork.
"It's my job to keep us compliant with industry standards and government rules and regulations.
"Every day is different, a new challenge and every day you get to achieve something worthwhile."
No two days are the same, according to Ms Andison, who gets great satisfaction from completing a shipment.
"We've worked hard, receiving all the cattle, drafting, processing and presenting them to the vets and the customers for inspections. My tag list (NLIS tags) and paperwork is perfect and the numbers to load are perfect.
"The trucks roll in, there is a good feel in the air as everyone sits, waiting for the green light to start loading. Load out goes off without a hitch, and the last animal walks onto the truck. The sense of achievement and satisfaction is all worth it.
"The whole crew feel proud and so they should, no people were hurt and the animals have been well cared for, with no incidents. It's important to us to do the right thing here at the depot, it's our responsibility to do our part for the industry and the longevity of it. Not only for industry but our own personal livelihood as well."
Ms Andison said her role plays a vital part in the business, but her career goal was to make a difference within the industry
"I would like to be someone that is worthwhile for the industry, someone that makes a difference and that has mattered to the industry.
"They say on Yellowstone, 'why do we do it? Cause it's one hell of a life'."
