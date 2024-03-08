Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Paddock to port: Kate Andison's passion for the northern cattle industry

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
March 8 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Andison has worked her way through the cattle industry from paddock to port. Picture supplied.
Kate Andison has worked her way through the cattle industry from paddock to port. Picture supplied.

It's the dust being carried in the cool morning breeze while unloading cattle at one o'clock in the morning, that has Kate Andison's heart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.