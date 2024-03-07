Vendors and agents very happy with result Stanthorpe weaner sale

Selling agents George and Fuhrmann and vendors are both very happy with the solid market prices received at the Stanthorpe Weaner Sale held on Thursday at the Stanthoorpe Showgrounds.
Auctioneer Matthew Grayson said the market was 'very good' and certainly reached both their and vendors expectations.
Almost 2800 weaners were offered in what is the first tof he region's best bred weaners, drawn from the southern Queensland and over the border into the northern part of the Northern Rivers district such as Wodenbong, Liston and Tabulam.
Taking the grand champion pen of weaners was Don Russell, Warwick Park Grazing, Liston who offered 57 Angus steers aged nine months old straight off their mothers.
In all, with an average weight of 252 kilograms, his steers averaged 401 cents/kilogram returning, returning and average of 401.4c/kg returning $1414/head.
Mr Russell off-loads all his weaner cattle through this sale annually, as it suits his management practices and said before the sale,"any price above 400c/kg would be a bonus".
Based on Glen Avon and Alumy Creek bloodlines, his top pen was judged the grand champion pen, after earlier claiming the champion steers, which made 392c/kg to return $1543/head.
Also having a very successful sale were Michael and Jessica Smith from Adrigoole, Wodenbong, who claimed the champion pen of heifers with their pen of 15 Angus heifers aged from eight months, straight off their mothers.
These heifers with an average weight of 346/kg and sold for 445c/kg to return $1541/head.
Mrs Smith they were very happy with their result today, as they were hoping the market would kick from what it was a couple of months ago.
"We were being very realistic in our expectations and are happy," she said.
Feedlot operator Ben Maher, B Feeders, Warwick was active and bought 80 steers with a weight range of 350kg for an average of 383c/kg to finish for the 100 day grain-fed Woolworth's market.
"The market was 10 to 15c/kg dearer than I would have liked, but we need to remember the market is driven by the black Angus premiums, he said.
"It was a strong market without hitting the dizzy prices of previous sales."
Pre-sale judge Charlie Starky, Glenora, Gooomburra, said the offering was a good representation, and an outstanding line-up of quality and genetics, representing a fine example of what the region can breed.
"There is not a bad beast in the saleyard," he said.
"I have been buying cattle from this sale for the past four years with great results.
"As for the Warwick Pastoral Company's grand champion pen, "I know they perform as I have bought them in previous years."
Selling agents George and Fuhrmann, Warwick.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.