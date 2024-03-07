Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Vendors and agents very happy with result Stanthorpe weaner sale

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated March 7 2024 - 8:31pm, first published 8:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don and Felicity Russell, Warwick Park Grazing, Liston offered 57 Angus steers aged nine months old straight off their mothers. With an average weight of 252 kilograms, these steers averaged 401 cents/kilogram returning, returning and average of 401.4c/kg returning $1414/head. Picture Helen Walker.
Don and Felicity Russell, Warwick Park Grazing, Liston offered 57 Angus steers aged nine months old straight off their mothers. With an average weight of 252 kilograms, these steers averaged 401 cents/kilogram returning, returning and average of 401.4c/kg returning $1414/head. Picture Helen Walker.

Selling agents George and Fuhrmann and vendors are both very happy with the solid market prices received at the Stanthorpe Weaner Sale held on Thursday at the Stanthoorpe Showgrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.