More than 315 delegates from all parts of agriculture and cropping sector gathered at the 2024 GRDC grains research update forum held over two days in Goondiwindi.
Delegates heard the latest in research, development and extension to get the latest on the profitability and reliance of grain.
The conference highlighted the importance of ongoing research for growers in developing resilient and flexible farming practices, allowing them to adapt to diverse weather and climate changes.
For more than 25 years GRDC has been driving grains research with the understanding that high quality and effective RD& E is vital to the viability of the grains industry.
The grains update forum brought together some of Australia's leading grains research scientists and expert consultants, to help growers guide their on-farm decisions. Story and Pictures Helen Walker
