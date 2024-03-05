Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

GRDC Grains Research update forum

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated March 5 2024 - 9:28pm, first published 7:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 315 delegates from all parts of agriculture and cropping sector gathered at the 2024 GRDC grains research update forum held over two days in Goondiwindi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.