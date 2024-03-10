Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Charbray bull infusion a success on Ascot Downs

MS
By Matt Sherrington
March 10 2024 - 7:00pm
A year after purchasing Wattlebray Swepson at the Black Stump Invitation Sale the Gleesons have beautiful yellow Charbray x Charolais-cross calves hitting the ground. Picture supplied
With their country having been drought declared for eight years and counting the Gleeson family attended the 2023 Black Stump Invitation Sale to buy a Charbray bull to add some hardiness to their Charolais base herd.

