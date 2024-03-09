Queensland Country Life
Simmie calves are like 'little Mack Trucks'

By Matt Sherrington
March 10 2024 - 7:00am
Frank and Shirley Russell, purchased Noanga LJAP01, from Lindsay and Janet Allan, Noanga Simmental, at the 2022 Black Stump Invitation Sale. Picture supplied
The quick growth and vigour of the Simmental have seen the breed become a permanent fixture in Frank and Shirley Russell's beef cattle business situated on Shannendoah Park, six kilometres from Blackall.

