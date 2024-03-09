Rogers' Poll Hereford focus has paid dividends

The Poll Hereford has proven to be and ideal fit in the Rogers family's beef cattle program on Toobrack, 70km, south-west of Longreach, Queensland.
Toobrack, which is situated on the Thomson and Darr Rivers and Catherine Creek, has been in the Rogers family since 1894.
Mr Rogers represents the fourth generation of the family on Toobrack, and along with Mary, they run close to 4000 sheep and 600 head of cattle. The country is a mix of black soil gidgee and boree with gravel ridges along with the river and creek channels which provide excellent fattening opportunities after good rains and flooding.
He said they've received good rain on Toobrack recently, which their stock has responded well to.
"I was taught that if you look after the country, the country will look after you."
The Rogers have backed up this statement by continually spelling their country after periods of destocking their sheep flock and cattle herd, to allow their natural pastures to regenerate.
Mr Rogers said the doing ability of the Poll Hereford in their country and conditions is "unbelievable", while their fertility rate is "phenomenal".
"If at any time we don't brand more than 95 per cent for calving rate, something has gone wrong."
The Rogers also join Charolais bulls to a portion of their Poll Hereford breeders.
"This is simply to put a bit more weight on them."
The majority of the Rogers weaner steers, cull heifers, and cows are sold through the Blackall Saleyards.
"Prices have rebounded somewhat at Blackall. Good quality stock is now returning up around 400c/kg."
For more than a decade the Rogers have been bolstering the article they produce by sourcing bulls from Ian Durkins' Mountain Valley Poll Hereford stud, situated in Coolatai, northern New South Wales.
"We saw Ian's ad promoting his Poll Hereford bulls in the Queensland Country Life about 14 years ago and we thought we'd give them a try. This ended up being the best move we ever made.
"These bulls have a great temperament, excellent genetics, and have aided with the issues we were having with eye cancers. Ian's bulls fit well with what we were looking for."
Mr Rogers said they currently have a number of Mountain Valley bulls in the paddock, two of which were purchased from the Black Stump Invitation Bull Sale.
"We'll be heading back to Black Stump this year to support the sale and hopefully make a purchase. We want to make sure we have the right type of bull, and Mountain Valley consistently brings what we're looking for."
He said the Black Stump sale provides an avenue to purchase good bulls without them having to travel long distances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.