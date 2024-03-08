Striking multi-breed draft for Black Stump Sale

A total of 100 high-performance bulls have been catalogued for this year's multi-breed Black Stump Invitation Bull Sale being held at the Blackall Saleyards, from 11am on Tuesday, March 19.
This year 12 well-regarded seedstock producers will offer bulls from across 10 breeds, providing a great opportunity for prospective buyers to take home fresh bloodlines for use in their herds early in the 2024 season, all from the one sale.
The draft consists of 13 Angus, seven Poll Herefords, six Brafords, five Brangus, nine Charolais, nine Charbrays, 24 Simmentals, five Simbrahs, two Brahmans, and 21 Droughtmasters.
These bulls were selected by Mountain Valley Angus and Poll Herefords, Coolatai, New South Wales; Callaway Poll Herefords, Irvingdale, Queensland; MCN Braford, Bell and Strathgyle Brafords, both in Bell, Qld; Cobblegun Brangus, Glenmorgan, Qld; Mountview Charolais and Droughtmasters, Cambooya, Qld; Wattlebray Charbrays, Chinchilla, Qld; Meldon Park Simmentals, Cecil Plains, Qld; Noanga Simmentals, Curlewis, NSW; Rodlyn Simbrahs, Droughtmasters, and Brahmans, Bell, Qld; Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton, Qld; and Clayfield Droughtmasters, Curlewis, NSW.
GDL sale agent Mark Duthie said this year will mark the sale debut of the Carrington and Muntelwit family's of the Rondel Stud, who will offer an all-polled draft of 13 Droughtmasters.
"It's great that we'll have Rondel in the sale for the first time, especially as the sale is held in their own backyard of the Central West," Mr Duthie said.
He said the overall quality of the 2024 sale draft is as good as its ever been.
"Consistent even lines of bulls have been selected by our regular vendors, the majority of which have been with the sale since it was established. These bulls have been prepared so that there won't be any real letdown when they arrive at their new homes. They'll be ready to go out and work."
A solid result was achieved for the 2023 sale as 56 of 78 bulls sold under the hammer for a gross of $473,000 at an average of $8446, and a top price of $23,500. Several more bulls sold after the sale's conclusion for an adjusted average.
The bulls drafted for this year's sale will be available for inspection from 6.30pm on Monday, March 18.
Those who're unable to attend in person can bid from home as the Stocklive online platform has been made available for the first time at this year's sale.
The sale catalogue can now be accessed online through the 'Stud Stock' section of the GDL website.
For enquiries please contact GDL sale agents Jack Burgess, 0427 576 949; Sterling George, 0418 764 251; Cody Trost, 0427 737 433; or Mark Duthie, 0448 016 950.
