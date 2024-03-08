Queensland Country Life
Striking multi-breed draft for Black Stump Sale

By Matt Sherrington
March 9 2024 - 7:00am
Peter Brazier, GDL Dalby, buyers Kathleen and Tom Gleeson, vendors Trevor, Lolita and Samuel Ford Wattlebray Charbrays and Bill Seeney, Ray White Barcaldine, with 2023 top-price bull, Wattlebray Swepson. Picture Supplied
A total of 100 high-performance bulls have been catalogued for this year's multi-breed Black Stump Invitation Bull Sale being held at the Blackall Saleyards, from 11am on Tuesday, March 19.

