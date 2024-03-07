Queensland Country Life
Striking heifer draft for Elite Braford Breeders Sale

By Matt Sherrington
March 8 2024 - 7:00am
Buyer Jill Galloway, Ascot Neimen Brafords, Banana, vendor Cam Bennett, Little Valley Brafords, Casino, NSW and GDL agent Mark Duthie with the top price heifer of the 2023 sale, Little Valley Youlamba. File picture
A total of 47 striking females have been catalogued for the fourth annual Elite Braford Breeders Sale, coordinated by the Wide Bay Burnett Promotional Group, taking place at the Gayndah Showgrounds from 10.30am on Saturday, March 23.

