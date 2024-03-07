Striking heifer draft for Elite Braford Breeders Sale

A total of 47 striking females have been catalogued for the fourth annual Elite Braford Breeders Sale, coordinated by the Wide Bay Burnett Promotional Group, taking place at the Gayndah Showgrounds from 10.30am on Saturday, March 23.
Vendors from Casino to Capella and locations in between have selected 42 registered heifers and five commercial heifers for the 2024 sale. Included in this highly regarded group of Braford seedstock producers are three studs that will be making their sale debut this year, including Nungil Stud, Oakey, Triple S Stud, Capella, and Teviot Hills Stud, Mutdapilly.
Sale spokesperson Sandra Kenny said this year's draft is of a particularly high standard.
"We have a very strong line of females from registered through to the commercial heifers that will be offered by our promotional group who're supportive and welcoming to repeat buyers and those attending the sale for the first time alike," Mrs Kenny said.
The popularity of the sale was on display in 2023 with bid cards filled out by prospective buyers from Wide Bay, Casino, the South Burnett, Dalby, Rockhampton, Donnybrook and Clermont.
Mrs Kenny said considering the market was quite tight when last year's sale was held the vendors were happy with their combined result.
In all, 41 of the 43 females offered at the 2023 sale sold to average $3104 for a clearance rate of 95 per cent. Of those, all 38 registered females sold to average $3151 and three commercial females averaged $2500. A high price of $5500 was reached on the day.
She said the outlook for this year's sale was initially looking a bit gloomy with little to no rain falling through October last year.
"In late November to early December pretty well everyone was getting rain which has turned things around. I know it made us feel more confident in nominating heifers for the sale. It's amazing what a bit of rain can do."
The heifers will be available for inspection from 8am on the morning of the sale at the Gayndah Showgrounds.
The catalogue can be viewed via the Elite Braford Breeders Sale Facebook page, through which the sale will be livestreamed.
On the Friday night prior to the sale the vendors group will host a dinner at the Grand Hotel Gayndah, with all interested parties welcome to attend.
"We may have an auction on the night, though the details are still to be confirmed at this stage. Either way, it'll still be a great opportunity to get together and socialise."
GDL's Mark Duthie will be the sale agent for the fourth straight year. For enquiries please call him on 0448 016 950, alternatively please call Sandra Kenny on 0429 014 502.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.