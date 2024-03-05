Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Award winning chefs swap fancy kitchens for local farms

KM
By Kelly Mason
March 5 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Embers Wood Fire Dining chefs, Alex Hall, Simon Furley and Kyle McNamara. Picture by Kelly Mason.
Embers Wood Fire Dining chefs, Alex Hall, Simon Furley and Kyle McNamara. Picture by Kelly Mason.

Three Scenic Rim chefs have left the kitchen and hit the road to showcase local produce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.