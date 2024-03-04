Can't make it to AgSmart Connect? You can watch live online!

AgSmart Connect is being staged by Australian Community Media Rural Events, with dozens of exhibitors already confirming their attendance and several high profile farm and industry leaders locked in as keynote speakers.
ACM Rural Events commercial manager Lupe Prada said the event, now in its third year, had been designed with farmers front of mind.
"AgSmart Connect really aims to put the latest innovations directly in front of farmers so they can see what the best fit is for their business," Ms Prada said.
"Our seminar program features some heavy hitters in the ag tech space who'll also be part of panel discussions around some of the issues and opportunities we are seeing when to comes to innovation in farming.
Tickets to attend in person can be purchased online at 40 per cent off the price payable at the door. A single adult ticket costs $15 online and $25 at the door, children aged 12 to 17 years are $7.50 online and $15 at the door while kids aged 11 and under are free.
High school students attending in their school uniform are also free while University of New England students get 50pc off the door price and should contact their administrator for details.
ACM is also using AgSmart Connect to launch an inaugural research project looking at the complex relationship between farmer literacy and the adoption of agricultural innovations within the Australian farming landscape.
The results of the research will be presented at AgSmart Connect by ACM Insights Manager Karen Rogers.
An established research analyst, Ms Rogers said the Harvesting Knowledge: Understanding Farmer Literacy and Adoption of Agri-Innovation in Australia project aimed to uncover the key factors influencing farmers' understanding and uptake of innovation.
Coming on board as the sponsor of the research is the NSW Department of Primary Industries' Farms of the Future Program, which supports farm businesses to adopt and integrate agricultural technology into their operations to boost productivity and resource management. Farms of the Future is also bringing its partners along to the event, with Field Solutions Group, Farmbot, and Sentek Technologies all having a presence at the Farms of the Future Hub.
Other exhibitors that have recently registered include Hardi Australia, Upton Agricultural Technologies, Athena IR-Tech, PyroAg, Elynx, Bardee, Siteguard, AGMON, Drone-Hand and Farmdeck.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.acmruralevents.com.au/agsmartconnect/tickets.
For any other enquiries, contact the team at agsmartconnect@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phone 02 6768 5800.
