All the big stud cattle winners from Cooyar, Millmerran and Bell

Strong showings of stud cattle have been seen at a local level in recent weeks as many exhibitors make their way to Beef in May.
Cooyar, Millmerran and Bell shows have taken place in recent weeks. Catch up on the latest results below.
The Cooyar Show welcomed 170 head of cattle on February 24 for judge Don Patch of Bunya Creek Angus, Bunya Mountains and his associate Beau Magann. The led steers were judged by Selwyn Maller, Hamilton Park Wagyu. KBV United from Martin Rowlands and Stephen Lean was declared the supreme champion all breeds animal.
Stud cattle results
Jnr ch and gr ch bull: KBV United (Simmental), exhibited by Martin Rowlands and Stephen Lean. Res: Brendale Tate (Charolais), exhibited by BP and MJ Scheiwe. Snr ch bull: Ruby Ridge Turbo Teddy (Angus), exhibited by Plowman family. Res: Yerwal Estate Top Gun (Simmental), exhibited by JJ Fitting.
Jnr ch female: Rocky View Savannah (Brangus), exhibited by Erin Dempsey. Res: Brendale Hayley (Charolais), exhibited by BP and MJ Scheiwe. Snr and gr ch female: Juandah First Lady (Droughtmaster), exhibited by JJ Fitting. Res: Rocky Ridge Raven (Brangus), exhibited by Erin Dempsey.
Ch jnr judge: Kaitlyn Barber. Ch jnr parader: Jak Livingston. Interschool herdsman: Quinalow State School. Jnr encouragement: Josie Brown.
Led steer results
Ch: Twix, exhibited by Jason and Megan Livingstone. Res: Copper, exhibited by Luke and Emily Kahler.
Junior events
Inter school herdsman award went to Quinalow state school
Jnr encouragement award Josie Brown
There were 25 entries in the cattle competitions at Millmerran on March 3, judged by Andrew Stumer, Provenance Limousin stud, Kingaroy.
The Super Sire Challenge also made a debut with a $1000 purse and selected by three judges. It was won by Kalara Tik Tok Boom T4 owned by Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore.
British results
Jnr and gr ch bull: Kalara Tik Tok Boom T004 (Hereford), exhibited by Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore, Headington. Res: GK Under the influence U18 (Red Angus), exhibited by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi and family, Dalby. Snr ch bull: Mathan Ban of Narraburra (Highland), exhibited by Samantha & Steve Wakerley, Millmerran.
Jnr and gr ch female: GK Red Unique Ruba U6 (Red Angus), exhibited by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi and family, Dalby. Res: GK Red Cherok T15 (Red Angus), exhibited by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, Dalby. Snr ch female: Evie of Loxley (Highland), exhibited by Samantha and Steve Wakerley, Milllmerran.
European results
Jnr and gr ch bull: GK Urban Legend U001 (Simmental), exhibited by Brooke Iseppi, Dalby.
Jnr and gr ch female: GK tiger lily T16 (Simmental), exhibited by Brooke Iseppi, Dalby.
Tropical results
Jnr ch bull: Ribbleton Urban 391 (Santa Gertrudis), exhibited by the Hutchinson family, Clifton. Res: Ribbleton Uncle 400 (Santa Gertrudis), exhibited by the Hutchinson family, Clifton. Snr and gr ch bull: Ribbleton Texas 388 (Santa Gertrudis), exhibited by the Hutchinson family, Clifton.
Jnr and gr ch female: Hallcraig U5 (Santa Gertrudis), exhibited by Hutchinson family, Clifton. Res: Rockyview Savannah 105 (Brangus), exhibited by Erin Dempsey, Oakey. Snr ch female: Rockyview Razzamataz (Brnagus), exhibited by Erin Dempsey, Oakey. Res: Rockyridge Raven 11 (Brangus), exhibited by Erin Dempsey, Oakey.
Interbreed results
Ch female: GK Red Unique Ruba U6.
Ch bull: Kalara Tik Tok Boom T4.
Led steer results
Gr ch: Willie (Limousin), exhibited by Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore, Headington
Junior results
Ch junior judge: Haylee Colgan. Ch junior parader: Braith Peasnell
Around 160 head of cattle hit the ring for the Bell Show on March 2.
Led steers were judged by Travis Iseppi while stud cattle judges were Julie Pocock-Iseppi, James Hayden, Melanie Lindsay and Alex Olive.
British interbreed results
Sup ch female: Jen-Daview Miss Scarlett (Angus), exhibited by Evans family, Kingaroy.
Sup ch bull: Jen-Daview Iceman (Angus), exhibited by Evans family, Kingaroy.
Sup ch breeders group: K5X Angus, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith.
European interbreed results
Sup ch female: Jen-Daview Cauliflower (Limousin), exhibited by Evans family, Kingaroy.
Sup ch bull: Reids Tobasco (Charolais), exhibited by D and H Reid.
Tropical interbreed results
Sup ch female: NK Miss Elegance 2559 (Brahman), exhibited by Fiona Skinner, Theodore.
Sup ch bull: MCN Iceman (Braford), exhibited by MCN Brafords, Bell.
Led steer results
Gr ch: Twix (744kg Limousin), exhibited by the Livingstone family.
