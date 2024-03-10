Rural living meets modern comfort complete with spectacular views

Sunshine Coast hinterland property Red Hill is a stunning lifestyle property where rural living meets modern comfort.
Located on Gap Road at Booroobin, the stunning north east facing mountain home offers a unique combination of country living, breathtaking views, rainforest walks and easy access to thriving Maleny.
Built in 2015, the signature home was designed by well known architect Tim Guymer and highlights timber and stone from the property.
Features of the residence include an open plan living and dining spaces centred on a stone fireplace with a pizza oven.
The beautifully appointed kitchen has a large walk-in pantry, generous island bench, a mezzanine library, television room and study nook.
The master bedroom wing features a walk in robe, separate bath, shower, mudroom, laundry and toilet and large storage attic.
There is also a four bedroom self contained guest wing.
The 16 hectare (40 acre) property with well-drained red soils has generous lawns and outdoor spaces and outlook across the Glasshouse Mountains to the distant Moreton Island.
The property is set at 580m altitude, and receives cool sea breezes.
In addition to the vegetable garden, there is a banana grove and an established 700 tree avocado orchard.
Red Hill also has 1.8m high perimeter fence, three fenced and watered paddocks, two large sheds, a four megalitre sealed dam and irrigation infrastructure
Red Hill will be auctioned by Place West on-site on March 31.
Contact Andrew Degn, 0417 068 878, Place West.
