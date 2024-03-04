Fourth generation dairy farmer Joe Bradley buys family farm

The positive market outlook in dairying has given Dayboro dairy farmer Joe Bradley the confidence to buy the family farm he's been managing for more than thirty years.
Mr Bradley was successful in securing financial help through a First Start Loan from the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority which helped to pay out other family members.
Mr Bradley grew up watching and mirroring his parents on their dairy farm and has since dedicated his life's work to managing the family farm business.
"It's been tough to survive getting low milk prices, and we've also been hit by drought, floods - you name it, and we've copped it, but we've managed to stay in farming," Joe said.
When conditions turned in recent years, he was determined to keep four generations of family legacy alive as he is the last remaining dairy farm in the Dayboro district.
His unwavering resilience is now paying off, with the producer, who is also the president of dairy advocacy group east AUSmilk, enjoying increased milk prices as the dairy industry bounces back.
"I am positive about the future of the dairy industry," he said.
"Prices have improved and yes so have input costs, but all in all I'm confident about what's to come."
"I wanted to keep dairying and I am lucky enough that my daughter and two sons-in-law wanted to keep the business going as well," Joe said.
"I just love working with animals and being able to supply quality dairy products for the consumer."
Mr Bradley milks 220 Brown Swiss cows daily supplying 1.8 million litres annually to Maleny Milk.
Now Mr Bradley is focused on growing the family business, and ensuring his community of Dayboro has a resilient dairy operation to outlast the good and bad times.
"My goals are to pay off the debt from the First Start Loan and to own my property outright," he said.
"I also want to improve the quality of cattle in our herd and continue building a positive relationship with our regional Queensland milk processor."
He said the QRIDA Regional Area Manger for South East Queensland Brian Coe helped him complete his First Start Loan application.
"Brian contacted me, and we went through it all together," He said.
"He has visited my farm a few times and helped me work through some questions I had about the loan initially which was very, very helpful."
Mr Coe said now is the perfect time for dairy farmers to invest in their operation to ensure they remain on top of their game.
"QRIDA's First Start Loans of up to $2 million can help dairy farmers get started in the industry and rationalise family partnerships," he said.
