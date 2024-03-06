Queensland Country Life
Beef's reigning commercial cattle champs back for more in 2024

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
March 7 2024 - 7:30am
Matt, Bev and Peter Quinn of Essex Grazing Co, Middlemount, with some of their steers. Picture: Beef Australia
The Quinn family of Essex Grazing Co will be hoping to repeat their Beef 2021 success when they enter around 100 head in the commercial cattle championships in May.

