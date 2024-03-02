"Gunner" fires the winning shots to take the Droughtmaster Futurity supreme exhibit

A 19 month old bull Kenview Gunner (P) exhibited by siblings Amy and Scott Davenport Kenview stud, Laidley, claimed the supreme exhibit at the Droughtmaster Futurity show at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds on Saturday.
The Droughtaster Futurity show is open to all stud animals aged between seven months and two years.
Kenview Gunner (P) is by High Country Jackaroo (PP) from Cebella Paisley (P), and was last year's Brisbane Royal Show junior champion bull and will now head to Rockhampton for Beef 24.
Judges Anthony Ball and his associate Amy Wheeler were impressed from the moment Gunner entered the ring in the 18 to 20 month class. He then went onto be be sashed junior champion before taking out the supreme award.
They said he as a powerful strong bull with a strong front end, which gave him the edge in the other exhibits.
"He has capacity, is free moving and a very tidy underline," Mr Ball said.
The reserve junior champion bull Smithy's Feldspar (HP) exhibited by Rowan Smith and Coralie Turner, Smithy's Droughtmaster, Yangan, who stood second the Kenview Gunner in their class.
He is a son of Oasis Boomshakalaka from Locarno Piper.
Calf champion bull was Sylvan Springs Underbelly (PP) by Glenlands D Winchester (P) from Silvan Springs Phoebe, exhibited by Stephen Pickering's RSVP Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, and managed by Graham Brown and his wife Melanie Jensen Brown.
Reserve calf champion was Kenview Hotshot (P), another son of High Country Jackaroo exhibited by Amy and Scott Davenport.
The judges were full of praise for the female exhibits, easy finding the qualities they were looking for in their female selection.
The junior champion female was Smithy"s Firefly (HP), another daughter of Oasis Boomshakalaka, exhibited by Rowan Smith and Coralie Turner, Smithy's Droughtmaster, Yangan.
"She is a very feminine heifer and very class with beautiful soft silky skin, and great growth for age," Mr Ball said.
The female calf champion of the day belonged to RSVP Sylvan Springs Droughtmaster stud, Windera, with RSVP Utopia (PH) sashed champion while her stable mate RSVP Uptown Girl stood reserve.
There was not much between these two heifers," Mr Ball said.
"In the end, the length of the champion and her skin type was what put her over her stable mate.
Most successful exhibitors were RSVP Droughtmasters, Windera.
In all, 99 exhibits paraded by the judges, with many of the younger exhibits on their first outing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.