Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

"Gunner" fires the winning shots to take the Droughtmaster Futurity supreme exhibit

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated March 2 2024 - 8:15pm, first published 7:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The supreme exhibit of the 2023 Droughtmaster Futurity was Kenview Gunner (P) exhibited by siblings Amy and Scott Davenport, and held by Amy, with judge Anthony Ball, Margaret Wilson, Truvalle, Blackbutt and associate judge Amy Wheeler. Picture Helen Walker.
The supreme exhibit of the 2023 Droughtmaster Futurity was Kenview Gunner (P) exhibited by siblings Amy and Scott Davenport, and held by Amy, with judge Anthony Ball, Margaret Wilson, Truvalle, Blackbutt and associate judge Amy Wheeler. Picture Helen Walker.

A 19 month old bull Kenview Gunner (P) exhibited by siblings Amy and Scott Davenport Kenview stud, Laidley, claimed the supreme exhibit at the Droughtmaster Futurity show at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.