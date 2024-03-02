Meet the show cook who enters 40 entries

There weren't many place cards in the Bell Show pavilion that didn't have Manny Sorley's name on them this weekend.
The cattle producer from Mt Callan at Bell has been entering the show's cooking sections since 1975.
This year she was only beaten in two of the classes having entered 40 odd exhibits.
"I do a lot (of the cooking) the week before and then the week of the show," she said.
"It started when I made a chocolate cake and my husband said...why don't I have a go in the show.
"I put a sultana cake in and got a trophy against some really good cooks back then.
"But my first scones you couldn't chop them with an axe. The dogs couldn't eat them."
On the weekend the champion sponge, cake and jam ribbons were going home with Manny, along with the highly coveted jam drop champion.
In its prime the competition could attract up to 80 exhibits from across the country and has strict rules, including the fact the jam must be cooked into the biscuits.
"Every year my jam drops look the same," she said.
"What I use to put the hole in the biscuits is a secret."
Making the win even more special this year was her nine-year-old granddaughter, Taliah Sorley, placing second in the junior class.
"She has been coming down and doing cooking with me," Manny said.
"I have a video of her doing it all because they looked as good as mine."
Manny normally gives her cooking to her family to feed their children and workers.
"I did have a lot of cooking that didn't win a prize but I kept persevering," she said.
"You need to know your oven and have good quality ingredients. I do sort of modify the recipes, where I can I substitute."
"I like to support the show and am proud of my cooking."
