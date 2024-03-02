Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Trio rescued by chopper after three days bogged in outback Qld

Updated March 2 2024 - 11:39am, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The trio were airlifted to Mount Isa after being located by the rescue chopper. Picture supplied.
The trio were airlifted to Mount Isa after being located by the rescue chopper. Picture supplied.

Three men have been rescued after spending three days in outback Queensland when their car was bogged in the middle of a trip to the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.