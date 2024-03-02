Trio rescued by chopper after three days bogged in outback Qld

Three men have been rescued after spending three days in outback Queensland when their car was bogged in the middle of a trip to the Northern Territory.
Queensland Police tasked the Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to join the search for the men on Friday March 1.
The men had lost direction in the Boulia region and became bogged due to recent rain.
The travellers had no phone coverage and spent three days lost in the remote area.
One of the men walked 24 kilometres before managing to find phone reception and contacted his family, who then reached out to the police with their location.
Paramedics accessed all three patients before they were airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital for observation.
