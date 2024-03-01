All the faces of Bell Show

Around 160 head of cattle hit the ring for the Bell Show on Saturday.
Numbers were creeping back to pre-COVID levels with organisers pleased with the quality of entries, many of which on their way to Beef in May.
The morning kicked off with the led steer competition, where the biggest class had 11 entries and the grand champion was taken out by Livingstone Twix.
The 744kg purebred Limousin was entered by the Livingstone family and had recently been named grand champion at Cooyar Show.
Led steers were judged by Travis Iseppi while stud cattle judges were Julie Pocock-Iseppi, James Hayden, Mel Lyndsey and Alex Olive.
A spread of stud cattle breeds were presented including Brahmans, Droughtmasters, Herefords, Brafords, Charolais, Blonde d'Aquitaine, Angus, and Limousins to name a few.
The two-day show also features a range of competitions including woodchopping, a farmers challenge and pavilion entries.
