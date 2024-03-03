Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Howdy partner, new dating app launches for producers

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
March 3 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Valley horse trainer Mia Ryan has developed, Howdy, a dating app for farmers. Picture by Floyd Mallon.
Hunter Valley horse trainer Mia Ryan has developed, Howdy, a dating app for farmers. Picture by Floyd Mallon.

Producers from the back Birdsville are about to hit the dating scene of Surfers Paradise, yes you read right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.