Howdy partner, new dating app launches for producers

Producers from the back Birdsville are about to hit the dating scene of Surfers Paradise, yes you read right.
Thanks to a new dating app, agronomists, primary producers and anyone else working in the ag sector, who have been maxing out their tinder radius without success, will have unlimited options in the search for love.
Hunter Valley, NSW, horse trainer Mia Ryan is behind Howdy - a first-of-its-kind dating and social networking app for rural singles.
Mia developed the app because she identified a gap in the market when she saw how many of her friends and family were struggling with other dating apps because they were maxing out their radius settings and getting no matches.
The 22-year-old, who is studying agriculture at university, said she was also single having tried generic dating apps without success.
"Farmers have it tough, their love life shouldn't be," Mia said.
"I'm outside 18 hours a day, it's not easy, you need someone like minded, and I need someone who shares a passion for agriculture and the lifestyle.
"I've lived in regional Australia my whole life and seen first-hand how tough it is to find a partner when you live remotely.
"There wasn't anywhere and if I felt like this then other people must have been as well."
She said when you live in the country, your closest neighbour could be hundreds of kilometres away or if you're in town, you probably already know or are related to everyone on apps.
"I want everyone to experience connection, whether it is romantic or platonic," she said.
"Just because you call rural or regional Australia home doesn't mean you should be starved of social connection.
"I believe that I am truly filling a much-needed gap in the agricultural market by providing a straightforward product for people to connect."
Howdy has a scrolling function to provide an in-depth profile of a person, rather than a quick swipe of a photo on first appearance. It allows both males and females to filter preferences by age, gender, sexual orientation, interests, location, and whether you are a farmer wanting a farmer, or a city slicker dreaming of a life on the land.
It allows members to connect with matches anywhere in Australia.
To subscribe to the app visit howdyglobal.com.au/
