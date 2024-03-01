Blackall cattle sale market jumps

Blackall Combined Agents yarded a total of 4725 head of cattle at its monthly weaner and store sale at the Blackall Saleyards on Thursday.
Late rain received had an impact on the final numbers offered with the yarding dropping back from the original 7000 head advertised.
Cattle were sourced locally from Blackall, Aramac, Longreach, Winton and Jericho.
GDL Blackall's Cody Trost said the prices were firm to slightly dearer with local re-stockers back in the market.
"It was a good quality yarding of feeder steers which had a 5 cent rise from the previous week," he said.
"We had good runs of genuine quality weaners that the region can breed, who were straight off their mothers.
"The district is having a good season, and producers were keen to secure cattle for the grass they have available."
He said the reason for the market lift was due to the very good quality offered.
"The Hauff family, who are renowned Hereford breeders in the district offered feeder steers for 356.2c at 476kg to return $1695/hd, making the best feeder money on the day," he said.
Notable market quotes include:
BG and JM O'Dell, Toarbee, Jericho, sold a very good Draft of Santa heifers for a op of 306.20c at 416kg to return $1274/hd. They also sold the first calf Santa heifers that made $1700/hd.
Ryrie Grazing, Mount Pleasant, Tambo, sold Charolais x feeder steers for 358.20c at 424.10kg to return $1519/hd. They also sold Charolais x heifers for 292.20c at 420kg to return $1227/hd.
PR and JM Taylor, Accord, Ilfracombe, sold a charity mickey for 378.20c at 275kg to return $1040/hd purchased by the Brigadoon Cattle Company with all the proceeds going to the Royal Flying Doctors Service.
RJ and EL Hay, Myross, Aramac, sold Santa cross steers for 424.20c at 280kg to return $1191/hd.
Heart 2J Cattle Company, Strathavon, Blackall, sold Angus x steers for 382.20c at 356.30kg to return $1376./hd.
CJ and LC Hannay, Overton, Aramac, sold Santa steers for 410.20c at 312kg to return $1283/hd.
Camberwarra Cattle Co, Camberwarra, Corfield, sold a very good Draft of Santa steers for a top of 432.2c at 344kg to return $1489/hd.
CA Hauff and Son, The Springs, Blackall, sold Hereford feeder steers for 356.2c at 476kg tor eturn $1695/hd.
Thistlebank Grazing, Thistlebank, Aramac, sold Simmental cross steers for 452.2c at 244kg to return $1105/hd.
Romulus Pastoral Trust, Romulus, Blackall, sold VGQ Santa cross feeder steers for 360.2c at 471kg to return $1,695/hd also selling heifers for 300.2c at 415kg to return $1247/hd.
Kerry and Patricia Bailey, Margo, Isisford, sold Santa steers for 406.2c at 303kg to return $1234/hd also selling Santa heifers for 274.2c at 384kg to return $1053/hd.
Elderslie Family Trust, Elderslie, Winton, sold Angus cross steers for 432.2c at 250kg to return $1078/hd.
Bloomfield Pastoral Company, Bloomfield, Blackall sold Droughtmaster steers to a top of412 c/kg weighing 286 kg to return $1179 per head. They also sold heifers to a top of 256 c/kg weighing 328 kg to return $841 per head.
Z and V Contracting off agistment at Myross , Aramac sold Simmental cross steers to a top of 424 c/kg weighing 304 kg to return $1290/hd.
Summerdell Grazing, Summerdell, Jericho sold Simmental Cross steers to a top of 420 c/kg weighing 331 kg to return $1393 per head. They also sold Charolais cross heifers to a top of 278 c/kg weighing 233 kg to return $650/hd.
Koondoo Grazing, Koondoo, Blackall sold Simmental cross steers to a top of 460 c/kgweighing 232 kg to return $107/hd.
Georgina Partnership,Caldervale, Tambo sold Angus cross weaner steers to a top of 422 c/kg weighing 263 kg to return $1114/ hd.
AW and JF Zischke, Brendallan, Aramac sold Angus cross steers to a top of 402 c/kg weighing 306 kg to return $1233/hd.
RG and MJ Kent, Valparaiso, Blackall, sold Shorthorn X feeder steers for 338.2c/kg weighing 436kgs for a return of $1474/hd.
Steam Engine Grazing, Highfields, Tambo, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 418.2c/kg weighing 341kgs for a return of $1425/hd.
Kelly Family Trust, Darlee, Barcaldine, sold Charbray heifers for 300c/kg weighing 250kg for a return of $750/hd.
KF and KM Rule, Woodside, Charleville, sold Angus X heifers for 254.2c/kg weighing 315kg for a return of $801/hd.
Kurrboo Livestock, Muttama, Barcaldine, sold Santa Gertrudis X steers for 414.2c/kg weighing 295kgs for a return of $1221/hd.
BR and GA Williamson, Lennox, Jericho, sold Angus X steers for 410.0c/kg weighing 300kgs for a return of $1230p/hd.
BLJ Grazing, North Pentwyn, Dingo, sold Charolais X steers for 380.2c/kg weighing 337kgs for a return of $1282p/hd. They had also sold Charolais x heifers for 292.2c/kg weighing 293kgs for a return of $857p/hd.
ED and JL Atkinson, Lisburne, Blackall, sold Hereford X steers for 346.2c/kg weighing 346kgs for a return of $1200p/hd.
GK Richardson, It-Ill-Do, Blackall, sold Brahman X steer for 264.2c/kg weighing 575kgs for a return of $1519p/hd.
