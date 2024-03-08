Queensland Country Life
Home/News

The quirky events boosting ag show visitor numbers

March 9 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures: Supplied
Pictures: Supplied

Banana bag fashion parades, farming feasts and record breaking displays are among the nominations for the Queensland Ag Show Awards this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.