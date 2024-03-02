Queensland Country Life
Outback podcast showcases bush characters on the Kynuna mail run

Samantha Campbell
Samantha Campbell
Updated March 4 2024 - 6:55am, first published March 3 2024 - 7:30am
Bec Climie loads up parcels to deliver to local cattle stations. Picture by Sharon Maxwell Images.
Bec Climie isn't your average postie. Every week she travels 1200 kilometres delivering mail and the odd poddy lamb to remote cattle stations in outback Queensland.

